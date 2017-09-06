Previewing Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Matchup with New York Giants

0 of 6

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans, it's finally here. The football season is back.

After the Cowboys' heartbreaking loss in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers last season, the team is back in action after a long eight-month offseason. In Week 1, Dallas will take on its stiffest competition for the NFC East, the New York Giants, in a heavyweight showdown in Texas.

Opening-day games can be spectacular and unpredictable, but rarely are they as important as this one.

In 2016, the Cowboys lost both contests to the Giants but were still able to win the division at 13-3. Dallas having the toughest schedule in the league in 2017 means the team can't drop both games this year, though.

The first Sunday of the season typically provides a lot of bad football as teams become accustomed to their own personnel and get back into shape. However, there will be no time to knock off the rust in the Cowboys' opener; it's going to be a showdown from the opening kickoff.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Date: September 10, 2017

Station: Sunday Night Football, NBC

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas