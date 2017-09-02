Sammie Coates, Pick Traded to Browns from Steelers for 2018 6th-Round Draft Pick

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement Saturday to acquire wide receiver Sammie Coates and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland announced the deal, in which it sent back to Pittsburgh the 2018 sixth-round choice the Browns acquired from the Steelers for cornerback Justin Gilbert last September.

Coates was a third-round pick in 2015. He made just 22 catches for 446 yards and two touchdowns across 21 appearances for the Steelers.

The 24-year-old Auburn product told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last month the 2017 season would be a chance to show he's better than those lackluster numbers suggested.

"You always got to prove yourself; I don't care how good a season you had or how bad a season you had," Coates said. "You always got to prove to them and show them you're capable of doing the same things you did before. You always want to show them you worked on this or I got better at that. There's always something to prove, no matter who you are."

Coates underwent sports hernia surgery in February and a knee scope in July, which caused him to miss stretches of the Steelers' offseason and preseason work. He made four catches for 21 yards during the team's exhibition schedule.

Coates should compete with Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins for playing time behind Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt, the Browns' projected starters at wide receiver.