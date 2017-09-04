EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 4 Premier League Fixtures

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

The Premier League returns after the international break with early table-toppers Manchester United facing a trip to Stoke City, while Saturday's early kick-off sees Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

There are some other intriguing fixtures that day as troubled Arsenal, who have lost their last two games, take on Bournemouth, while Leicester City face Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

Towards the other end of the table, Crystal Palace head to Burnley on Sunday hoping to pick up their first points of the season, and on Monday night West Ham United host Huddersfield Town, who have started their debut Premier League campaign strongly with seven points from a possible nine.

Here are the fixtures for the fourth round of matches, predicted results and a focus on three players who could take the headlines for their respective teams:

Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, September 9

12:30 p.m.: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, 2-2

3 p.m.: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 3-1

3 p.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion, 0-1

3 p.m.: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 0-2

3 p.m.: Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 1-1

3 p.m.: Southampton vs. Watford, 1-1

5.30 p.m.: Stoke City vs. Manchester United, 0-2

Sunday, September 10

1:30 p.m.: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 1-0

4 p.m.: Swansea City vs. Newcastle United, 1-1

Monday, September 11

8 p.m.: West Ham United vs. Huddersfield, 0-1

All times BST

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Sadio Mane has started the season in superb form, notching three goals already at a strike rate of one goal every 85 minutes, per BBC Sport.

The pace the Senegal international possesses is a huge asset and looks certain to cause Manchester City's defence problems, while OptaJoe noted just what an impact he has had on the Reds this season:

City have spent plenty of money on their defence this summer, bringing in Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, but manager Pep Guardiola still does not appear to have settled on a favoured back line in his opening three games.

Football writer Duncan Castles has been critical of Guardiola's team selections, particularly during the draw with Everton at the Etihad:

Mane will surely be looking forward to taking on a defence that is yet to gel, and on current form he will take some stopping on Saturday.

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Spain international has settled in quickly to life in the Premier League as two goals and two assists in his first three games show, per OptaChelsea:

Morata has played a big part in the victories over Tottenham and Everton, as Chelsea have recovered well from their shock opening-day defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The champions have also been without talisman Eden Hazard due to injury, but Morata has adapted well, particularly against Everton, impressing ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Leicester City have conceded a combined six goals in games against Arsenal and Manchester United this season, suggesting Morata may well profit against the Foxes on Saturday.

Harry Kane, Tottenham

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Kane will be happier than most to see the arrival of September with the Tottenham striker still never having managed a Premier League goal in August, per Sky Sports:

However, Kane is off the mark for the new season having scored a double for England against Malta and will now be hoping to open his account for Spurs at Everton.

The striker may also be happier to be playing away from Wembley, where Spurs continue to struggle, as noted by WhoScored.com's Ben McAleer:

Despite not scoring yet this season for Spurs, Kane has still looked sharp, and with the pressure now off, it would be little surprise to see him find the back of the net at Goodison Park.