Maria Sharapova Says Caroline Wozniacki's Comments Don't Matter to Her

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Two days after Caroline Wozniacki was critical of Maria Sharapova's playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium for one of her U.S. Open matches, the Russian star fired back following a third-round win over Sofia Kenin.

"All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round," Sharapova said, via ESPN.com. "I'm not sure where she is."

Wozniacki, who was eliminated by Ekaterina Makarova in the second round, took exception to the apparent star treatment of Sharapova following her suspension for a failed performance-enhancing drugs test.

"When you look at center court, I understand completely the business side of things and everything, but someone who comes back from a drug sentence, and you know, performance enhancing drugs, and then all of the sudden gets to play every single match on center court, I think that's a questionable thing to do," Wozniacki said, via USA Today's Luke Kerr-Dineen.

The 30-year-old was suspended for 15 months by the International Tennis Federation in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium.

Before the U.S. Open, Wozniacki was a vocal critic of Sharapova's receiving entry into tournaments, saying it was "disrespectful to other players and the WTA" that Sharapova was given a wild-card spot in April's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, via Kamakshi Tandon of Tennis.com.

Sharapova was also granted entry into the U.S. Open as a wild card. She defeated second-seeded Simona Halep in the first round, her first match in a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open quarterfinals.