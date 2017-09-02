US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Karolina Pliskova Avoids Upset in Saturday's Play

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Top women's seed Karolina Pliskova survived a serious upset bid from Shuai Zhang as part of Saturday's early action in the 2017 U.S. Open as the third round rolled on from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Roger Federer, who needed five sets to advance past Frances Tiafoe and Mikhail Youzhny in his first two matches, will headline the night session against Feliciano Lopez. American star Madison Keys is set to battle Elena Vesnina in the second match of the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Let's check out the full set of results from both the men's and women's draws at the final major of the season, which will get updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the top storylines. All match statistics are courtesy of the tournament's official website.

Men's Results

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. Leonardo Mayer

(3) Roger Federer vs. (31) Feliciano Lopez

(6) Dominic Thiem def. (30) Adrian Mannarino; 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

(9) David Goffin def. (18) Gael Monfils; 7-5, 5-1 (ret.)

(24) Juan Martin del Potro def. (11) Roberto Bautista Agut; 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

(33) Philipp Kohlschreiber def. John Millman; 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

Alexandr Dolgopolov def. Viktor Troicki; 6-1, 6-0, 6-4

Damir Dzumhur vs. Andrey Rublev

Women's Results

(1) Karolina Pliskova def. (27) Shuai Zhang; 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

(4) Elina Svitolina vs. Shelby Rogers

(10) Agnieszka Radwanska vs. (20) CoCo Vandeweghe

Daria Kasatkina def. (12) Jelena Ostapenko; 6-3, 6-2

(15) Madison Keys vs. (17) Elena Vesnina

Lucie Safarova def. Kurumi Nara; 6-3, 6-2

Jennifer Brady def. Monica Niculescu; 6-3, 4-6, 7-6

Kaia Kanepi def. Naomi Osaka; 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

Day 6 Recap

Pliskova put herself behind the eight ball by dropping the opening set for the second straight match. Unlike her matchup with Nicole Gibbs in the second round, however, this time she was actually pushed to the brink by Zhang, who held a match point in the second set but failed to convert.

The 25-year-old Czech star, who's seeking her first career Grand Slam title, bounced back strong after saving match point to survive and advance to Round 4. She won 70 percent of the points on her first serve and took advantage on two of her four break-point chances to finally pull away in the third.

While she's still among the top contenders to take home the title next weekend, her form will need to improve during the second week in order to raise the trophy.