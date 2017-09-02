NFLPA President Eric Winston Reportedly Released by Bengals

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly released offensive lineman Eric Winston, who also serves as president of the NFL Players Association.

Josina Anderson of ESPN first reported the roster move.

Winston spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati as a depth asset. He appeared in 33 games, including all 16 during the 2016 regular season, for the Bengals, but he made just six starts.

The 33-year-old University of Miami product was a third-round selection of the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL draft. He's also made stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks during a career that's featured 157 appearances, mostly at right tackle.

He's made more headlines in recent years for his role as head of the NFLPA than his on-field performance.

In August 2015, Winston told Mark Maske of the Washington Post he didn't think it was possible to reach an agreement with the league on a new collective bargaining agreement unless the sides agreed to changes concerning the involvement of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the discipline process.

"It would be hard to imagine any new deal if there's not a change," Winston said. "I can't imagine taking a new deal back to the players and say personal conduct isn't going to change."

He added: "We're not against punishment where it's deserved. I'm not against setting boundaries. [But] there has to be a neutral arbitrator. You can't tell me that keeping Roger Goodell in the position he's in as arbitrator is going to win the confidence of the players. That's long gone. You can't go back and fix what's happened."

At the end of August, Winston told Keenan Singleton of WCPO he believes the NFL is heading toward an "inevitable work stoppage in 2021" and he doesn't think current players should enter the negotiations worried about what could happen in the future.

"Honestly I don't care, and I don't think the guys in this locker room care whether this thing's going to be around in 20 years because none of us are going to be playing," he said. "So if these guys [the owners] want to own for a long time, then they can own for a long time. But another work stoppage might kill the golden goose."

Meanwhile, Winston's playing days are probably nearing their conclusion after a declining impact over the past handful of years. If he does sign with another team for the 2017 season, he'll likely serve in a backup role at right tackle.