    Italian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Earns Pole Position

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2017

    Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives as it rains during the qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 2, 2017 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. The qualifying session in Monza has been delayed because of bad weather conditions. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

    Lewis Hamilton will be on pole position for Formula One's 2017 Italian Grand Prix as he went fastest on Saturday.

    Qualifying for Sunday's race was met with torrential rain, causing the sessions to be severely delayed and reduced at Monza.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      Predictions for Every CFB Week 1 Game

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      CFB Teams with the Most NFL Talent

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      How Much Does Your College Team Matter?

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Big Names on Upset Alert Week 1 🚨

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report