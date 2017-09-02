Roberto Aguayo Reportedly Released by Bears Ahead of Regular Season

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Roberto Aguayo was reportedly released by the Chicago Bears on Saturday as part of the team's final roster cutdown.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team cut Aguayo.

This marks the second time Aguayo has been released by a team during the preseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with the 23-year-old Aug. 12—less than 16 months after it traded up to draft him in the second round in 2016.

In Tamp Bay's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 11, Aguayo went 1-of-2 on field-goal attempts and missed an extra point. Nick Folk, who was signed in the offseason, was given the Buccaneers' starting job.

The Bears claimed Aguayo off waivers one day after he was released by the Bucs. The former Florida State star went 2-of-2 on extra-point attempts and missed his only field-goal attempt in three games with Chicago.

As a rookie last season, Aguayo had the lowest field-goal percentage (71.0) among kickers with at least five attempts.