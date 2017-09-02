    Vuelta a Espana 2017: Rafal Majka Wins Stage 14, Chris Froome Maintains Lead

    Rafal Majka during the Stage 7 of 74th Tour de Pologne on August 4, 2017 in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland. (Photo by Krzysztof Porebski / Press Focus)
    MB Media/Getty Images

    Bora-Hansgrohe rider Rafal Majka clinched victory in Stage 14 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Saturday after emerging on top after a brave last-gasp climb to Sierra de la Pandera.

    Chris Froome retained his place atop the general classification after finishing as part of a chasing trio not far off the victor in Saturday's 175-kilometre ride from Ecija in southern Spain.

    Majka's Stage 14 triumph was his first of 2017's Vuelta and made him the second Polish rider to win one of this year's stages after compatriot Tomasz Marczynski triumphed on two occasions. 

               

