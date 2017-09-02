Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Thomas Lemar

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly drawn up a five-year contract to offer to Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The German's current deal at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, prompting speculation over his long-term future on Merseyside.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Juventus want to capitalise on the situation and will offer the midfielder terms in January, when they are able to negotiate a pre-contract. Per Football Italia, the Bianconeri's general director Beppe Marotta "has already said several times they intend to start formal negotiations with the German international in January."

Despite these reports, it's also been stated by Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) that Liverpool "haven't given up hope" of getting Can to agree a new contract.

While there have been ups and downs in his Liverpool career, something looks to have clicked for the midfielder as of late under manager Jurgen Klopp.

As noted by The Guardian's Sachin Nakrani, the 23-year-old was colossal in Liverpool's recent 4-0 win over Arsenal:

These numbers provided by Scouted Football add further colour to what was a fantastic performance:

It's suggested by Corriere dello Sport that Can is an admirer of Juventus. Given the Bianconeri have won the last six Serie A titles and played in two of the last three UEFA Champions League finals, the merits of a move to Turin are understandable.

For Liverpool it'd be a major blow if Can was to depart, especially for what'd be a cut-price free in January or for nothing at the end of the season. The Liverpool supporters will hope the midfielder can see how well he's progressing in the current setup and stick around for a while yet.

Thomas Lemar Wanted Liverpool Move

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

According to L'Equipe (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness) Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar only wanted to move to Liverpool this summer.

As noted in the piece, Arsenal were also linked with a swoop for the France international in the final stages of the transfer window. But L'Equipe suggested that for Lemar it was "the Reds and nothing else."

In the end, Lemar remained at Monaco, although according to the report, it's suggested a deal may be resurrected in January.

The youngster was one of the standout players in Ligue 1 last season, providing a brilliant attacking outlet on the left flank. Still, as noted by journalist Rafael Hernandez, the potential fees being mentioned for him were extortionate:

Lemar is an all-round footballer. While he was used in a wide-left role last season, he can operate on either flank and in the centre of midfield if needed. The youngster is quick, intelligent and technically gifted.

Given the way in which Liverpool play their football, Lemar would be an enthralling acquisition, as he's able to carry the ball quickly in transitions and makes fast decisions. While a January sale would be a big surprise, it'd be no shock to see the Reds make another move for him next summer.