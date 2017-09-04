    Germany vs. Norway: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    Germany will be expected to continue their serene progress towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday, when they meet Norway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

    The world champions negotiated what was arguably the most difficult of their group matches on Friday, when a late goal from Mats Hummels saw them past the Czech Republic in Prague. Victory here would almost certainly guarantee Germany top spot in Group C ahead of Northern Ireland.

    Norway, meanwhile, have only the tiniest chance of making the playoff spot, as they trail Northern Ireland by nine points with just three games remaining. In truth, there's little more than pride at stake for them here.

    Read on for the latest details on where to catch the action from Stuttgart and a preview of what should be an important win for Joachim Low's side.

         

    Date: Monday, September 4

    Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

    TV Info: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

    Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

         

    Preview

    In what looked like a potentially testing Group C, the world champions have made their seven matches seem decidedly straightforward so far.

    Indeed, their win in the Czech Republic was their seventh from seven matches, effectively cementing their place as the group winners; they need four points from fixtures against Norway, Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan to make absolutely sure of that.

    As noted by OptaFranz, it's been a long time since any side got the better of Germany in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match:

    Still, Low has been keen to ensure standards remain impeccably high for the world champions and was not happy with their effort against the Czech Republic.

    "We definitely cannot be happy with the way we played tonight," said Low, per the team's official website (h/t PA Sport, via ESPN FC). "We won, and that's what counts, but we got lucky."

    Within a workmanlike performance, there were some bright sparks. After a disappointing beginning to the season with his club, Mesut Ozil was back to pulling the strings for the national side; he played in Timo Werner after just four minutes, with the RB Leipzig man tucking away neatly from inside the area.

    Werner's goal continued his impressive start to life with the national team, and as noted by the Bundesliga's Alex Chaffer, he's pushed himself into regular contention with his displays:

    Per Squawka Football, his goal return for the national side as of late has been extremely impressive:

    As for Norway, they will be hoping to salvage something from what has been a campaign to forget. Lars Lagerback's side have only beaten minnows San Marino and Azerbaijan in Group C so far, meaning their realistic chances of qualification were dashed pretty quickly.

    If they are going to spring a surprise here, you suspect they'll rely heavily on Bournemouth striker Joshua King, who is a blistering threat on the counter-attack. MedioCentro are big fans of the player:

    The worry for Norway is that for a long time they've failed to put up a cohesive resistance to sides with attacking flair. Germany, worryingly for the visitors, have that in abundance.

    The home side will dominate possession, pin back Norway and probe meticulously at their defensive structure. An early breakthrough will spell trouble for the Scandinavian team, and they'll slump to another disappointing result.

         

    Prediction: Germany 3-0 Norway

