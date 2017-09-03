Tottenham Transfer News: Ross Barkley Wants Spurs Move in Latest Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly ready to reject another approach from Chelsea and move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, the England international prefers a switch to Spurs over the Premier League champions, having turned down the chance to join Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window.

"Sunday Mirror Sport understands that the player has now got his heart set on joining up with Mauricio Pochettino," Richardson wrote. "If Everton dig their heels in then Tottenham will wait until the summer when Barkley would be free to move with the fee being decided by a tribunal."

As we can see, amid reports that he had a medical with Chelsea, Barkley gave an update on his future on social media, insisting he did not undergo any test with the Blues:

Per Richardson, given Barkley is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, he now faces a "lonely battle" back to full fitness, with his future with the Toffees seemingly at an end.

It's a sad situation for all associated with the Merseyside club. After all, Barkley emerged from the Everton academy and took his place in the senior side; in the 2013-14 campaign, he made a major breakthrough under Roberto Martinez.

Since that term, he's failed to fully kick on. Aside from a stint in early 2017 under current boss Ronald Koeman, momentum has been hard to build for Barkley. With a new contract offer from the Toffees turned down, it appears he needs to move elsewhere to progress again.

Journalist Chris Smith suggested Spurs may not necessarily be the right destination for him, though:

You imagine Pochettino would relish the chance to work alongside someone like Barkley at this stage in his career.

There are facets of his game that, if channelled correctly, would be a huge asset to any team. Barkley can commit defenders, pick passes and has a knack of finding space in the final third. They're inherent traits that few footballers possess.

What he needs to do is find some regularity in terms of work rate and concentration. Those are aspects players like Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Danny Rose have all made major strides in working with the Tottenham manager.

Goal's Harry Sherlock suggested earlier this year that Pochettino would be an ideal mentor for the Everton star:

By running down his contract and potentially costing his boyhood club a significant amount of money, Barkley is unlikely to be popular among the Everton fanbase. By signing players such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen, however, it appears Koeman has already pressed ahead without Barkley in mind.

At 23, whatever decision the Everton man takes regarding his future will be so important. Should things fail to work out at Spurs, Chelsea or elsewhere, it's tough to envisage him making good on the excellent potential he showcased from an early age.