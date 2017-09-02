Bella Twins Are Sorely Missed on the WWE Women's Roster

Credit: WWE.com

As the WWE dives deeper into hipster territory with a product filled with inside references and worked-shoot promos—sometimes to its own detriment considering the WWE Network Subscriber count may have peaked, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc)—hardcore fans pretty much have the product they want.

Roman Reigns’ shortcomings are now being aired on live television. Words like “heel” and “bury” are being thrown around like a jobber in a Braun Strowman match. Meanwhile, in the women’s division, the Bella Twins—the WWE’s pillars of mainstream success—are nowhere to be found.

One would think hardcore fans would be in hog heaven with a product so inexplicably intent on appeasing them, especially in the women’s division.

Unfortunately, even since its botched reboot in 2015, women’s wrestling on the WWE’s main roster has never felt so flat, and the Bella Twins could be the answer.

After dual hiatuses, both Nikki and Brie Bella have each entertained the idea of returning to the WWE. With both women’s rosters floundering, that return cannot come soon enough.

In the Raw women’s division, Bayley has somehow tumbled violently into obscurity. Living legend Mickie James is squabbling with Emma in the world’s first #hashtag feud. The Raw Women’s Championship has seen a game of hot potato play out as Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss exchanged championship victories over an eight-day period.

SmackDown has hardly been any better, with Natalya serving as a paper champion while her matches are all but sabotaged as the world waits for Carmella to cash in. SmackDown’s women division revolves around the entranceway that Carmella will run down when she’s ready to seize an opportunity.

This isn’t the star-studded revolution the WWE envisioned when women’s wrestling became a main event down in NXT. With their return to the WWE, the Bella Twins can bring the type of polarizing John Cena/Roman Reigns responses that will immediately inject interest back into women’s wrestling.

The women’s roster never quite had a passing-of-the-torch moment. The Bella Twins quietly stepped aside and no woman has truly asserted herself as the top dog since.

Since the Superstar Shake-Up, each brand has struggled to properly re-establish a strong division of core talent, whether it's the erratic title switches on Raw or the lack of quality one-on-one victories for Naomi during her otherwise impressive run on as SmackDown women’s champion.

The women’s division is starving for veterans who can take meaningful losses that force fans to take notice of the next generation. Raw has one female veteran—in Mickie James—but for whatever reason, the WWE refuses to take her seriously.

As a packaged deal, the WWE can add A-list talent to either brand especially if the Bellas receive the same free agent gimmick that allows John Cena to work with up-and-coming male stars.

Imagine if Asuka defeated Nikki Bella in a matter of seconds at some point. Would that not be an immediate coronation?

The WWE has become too hipster for its own good. And if it wants women’s wrestling to live past its dynamite potential, the Bella Twins’ mainstream appeal will help the promotion do just that.

