Hulk Hogan's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

Credit: WWE.com

There is no greater icon in WWE history than Hulk Hogan.

The key to WWE's expansion to a national promotion and worldwide entity, Hogan's larger-than-life personality invaded homes across the globe and brought new fans to Vince McMahon's product. He was a Superstar that inspired children to say their prayers, take their vitamins and hit the gym.

His demandments, along with unforgettable matches and moments with the top stars of his era, helped Hogan become the embodiment of a living, breathing superhero.

His WWE career was full of more good than bad, thanks to iconic battles, but it was not without its black marks.

Political power plays earned him the disdain of fans who saw him as a master politician who often made backstage maneuverings that best benefited himself.

Even with those less-than desireable moments, though, it is impossible to deny Hogan's spot in WWE history.

Without him, the industry fans spend so much time devoting themselves to would not exist.

In honor of The Hulkster and his many contributions to the sports entertainment industry, relive these best, worst and most outrageous moments that defined his WWE career.