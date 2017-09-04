WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of September 4

1 of 5

Gamers have been watching virtual Randy Orton entrances for over a decade. There's something thrilling about seeing a brand-new virtual entrance for a brand-new Superstar for the first time.

Check out this footage of the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. The developers have nailed the quiet intimidation factor that Akam and Rezar bring to NXT. They look like a couple of tanks, and Ellering nails that evil old man archetype better than anyone else.

It seems that with every iteration, 2K Games expands its NXT offerings. This year, players will get to play as the AoP, Asuka, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and more for the first time.