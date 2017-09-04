Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and Why WWE Must Take More Risks with Their Storytelling

Credit: WWE.com

In just one week, the WWE has often asked fans to commit to watching at least six hours of WWE programming. Add in the monthly and sometimes bimonthly pay-per-view schedule adding on an additional four hours if the show is not WrestleMania or SummerSlam, which are a full seven hours in one sitting, and you quickly take on an incredible commitment to keep up with the promotion.

While fans are not forced to watch any of this and can pick and choose what is worth their time, the WWE has failed consistently to make this time investment appealing. The primary issue is that professional wrestling has fallen into a formula that only seems to repeat itself hour to hour and week to week.

If you have seen one WWE feud for a midcard championship over the past few years, you have seen them all. The heel champion will watch a new challenger arise who proceeds to defeat his cronies or him directly in tag team matches before getting to the PPV where the heel finds a way to escape with the victory. This repetition is not just seen from month to month but multiple times on the same show.

The WWE's main answer to keeping things fresh has been frequent title changes, including the five new champions crowned at WWE SummerSlam 2017. This storytelling trope, though, is shortsighted, and it is quickly forgotten, leaving the legacy of the championship lessened for no good reason. What the WWE must do instead is take chances with their stories in a way they often seem afraid to do.

At this year's WrestleMania, The Undertaker retired (most likely). The Deadman was one of the few wrestlers whose stories always stretched the boundaries of what the WWE was willing to do with other wrestlers. Taker would bury people alive, be roasted inside a casket, and threaten to strike down his opponents with lightning.

At times, it was stupid and absurd. At other times, it added a layer of intrigue that made each week more exciting. No matter what, though, it made sure you always remembered what Taker was doing. As he slowly but surely disappeared from the WWE, the company struggled to find opportunities for the same kind of outrageous storytelling.

Credit: WWE.com

Two wrestlers have recently stepped up who have somewhat taken up that mantle. The first was Bray Wyatt, who has at times been called the heir apparent to Taker. His self-professed godlike powers have made many of his feuds unique as he tries to turn the biggest stars in the business over to his side.

Bray Wyatt's career has been defined by the WWE's inconsistent belief in telling wilder stories. When the writers fully commit to the wackiness, Wyatt rises to the top of the brand, and many of the stories he is involved with are unique to the WWE.

Nothing better exemplified the potential of Wyatt than The House of Horrors match. This contest, primarily waged inside Wyatt's home, was not written or presented well, but it was memorable in a way few other matches were around that time this year. From haunted mowers to spooky hanging baby dolls, it was an attempt to tell a creepy tale outside the ring.

This match was inspired clearly by Matt and Jeff Hardy's Final Deletion waged when they were in Impact Wrestling, an even more wacky and ridiculous pre-taped war waged far away from any wrestling arena. Both show elements of the promise that can come from taking chances with the odd and supernatural, with it still possible more can be done here.

When Matt first returned to the WWE, many wondered if he and his brother would continue the Broken gimmick that they made famous elsewhere, but it is possible the WWE exclusively wants to tell these dark stories with Wyatt alone. Either way, there is clear potential for the WWE to escape the arena altogether to take a break from the pure wrestling of a given night.

Credit: WWE.com

The other wrestler who has shown the potential of unconventional storytelling in the WWE is Finn Balor. One of NXT's top stars, Balor looked ready to take over the WWE quickly before a labrum tear derailed his run. His momentum has stalled repeatedly and has caused some to forget what made him unique until his recent match with Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Balor may be a talented Irish striker, but that is not enough to make him a major attraction in the WWE. However, Balor has an ace-in-the-hole: his war paint called The Demon. When Balor comes out for matches as The Demon, he takes on a more aggressive and violent nature and seems unstoppable, making each appearance from The Demon a special boost to his status.

The WWE seems to struggle with presenting Balor as The Demon, though, as it is such an outlandish concept. Most of the time, Balor is just a great competitor, but sometimes he is possessed by demonic power. That switch is what makes Balor compelling and a potential headliner, much the same as Taker tapping more into his supernatural powers made him come off as invincible.

While the company should not overuse Balor's Demon persona, it also should not be hidden away. By having a character with two distinct personalities and wrestling styles, Balor can tell stories that are both regular and extraordinary. The Demon paint can be his trump card but also an aspect of his character to be explored at length.

The truth is, WWE writers have never been able to tell the greatest stories. Every once in a while, the company creates a gem, but the week-to-week slog can only produce so much strong content. Wyatt, in particular, has often been stuck with bad stories for a while, but the important part is that he stands out from the crowd.

Eventually, the WWE is going to nail one of these more unconventional stories, and it could transcend the product. Taking more chances with tales less explored gives more opportunities for success. Plus, it escapes the weekly slog that is WWE programming by making it feel less like everyone is a part of the same story.

This idea can also be used with lesser utilized talent to give them a new lease on life. Instead of having Big Cass and Baron Corbin as the same giants on opposing brands, interested in making money, one could become a true monster, possessed by some slowly explained force. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson could easily transition to the role of mercenaries-for-hire, taking out wrestlers at any time in any way they are asked based on how much the heels pay them.

Some ideas are already there for the WWE to embrace but again have been hidden behind the WWE's reluctance in telling new stories. When Erick Rowan was last on television, he was speaking to his many masks and changing with the one he put on, which could make for a brilliant and varied heel persona. The Ascension originally began as a stable of vampires, an idea that is more threatening than whatever their current gimmick is.

The WWE could easily take inspiration from the popular Lucha Underground, which embraced unconventional storytelling from its outset. While it is not necessary to have that much variation and violence with characters ranging from dragons to mass murderers, the core of that promotion is the freedom to be more of a television program than a wrestling product.

The opportunities are endless when the WWE begins to escape the confines of telling the tale of the cheating heels and the oppressed underdogs. It may not always work, but the product would be instantly improved by more variation with the good ideas rising to the top.

The WWE may not feel the pressure of other wrestling promotions at their back right now, but they are also in competition with television programs airing week to week. The WWE will soon need to contend with the NFL again as well as a host of new and returning shows. The straightforward path may seem safe, but it only leaves open the possibility for another program to come along and snatch away the WWE's audience.

Take the good with the bad and trust that there is more that can be done with professional wrestling than we have seen in only a few decades of the sport. Wyatt and Balor already are a part of a potential movement that can transform the business but also showcase why the WWE must be willing to fail.

Not every story involving a supernatural cult leader or an Irishman with a Demon at his back is going to succeed, but there are many more ways they can than have been explored already, not to mention the host of other outlandish, memorable characters waiting to be uncovered.