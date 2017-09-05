Chris Simms' Regular-Season Awards Watch List

1 of 7

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara might not be thought of in this category, but he needs to be. If you watched the first two preseason games, Kamara was impressive. He's a dual-threat running back who can line up in the slot or catch passes out of the backfield. In the Sean Payton offense, that makes him invaluable. We've seen over the years that Payton knows how to use this type of player.

Kamara is better as a between-the-tackles runner than Reggie Bush or Darren Sproles ever were. He should be the Saints' top back. Even with Adrian Peterson on the roster, Kamara is the most talented rusher on the team.

It's telling that Kamara didn't play in preseason game No. 3. That says the Saints value him and saw enough in Weeks 1 and 2 to know he's special.

Honorable Mention: O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard is one in a million. He's 6'6", 251 pounds and ran a 4.51-second 40. That's rare. He also has great people around him and a good quarterback to throw him the football.

With DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans in the offense, Howard will almost be an afterthought when teams prepare for the Buccaneers. This should allow Howard to find a niche in the offense. He'll be able to take advantage because Jameis Winston isn't afraid to squeeze the ball into tight windows down the field.

Top Pick: Christian McCaffrey

You might be expecting Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette in this spot. The problem is the supporting cast around him. While Fournette is probably the most gifted back to come out of the 2017 draft, it's going to be hard for him to shine when the team around him lacks talent. He's playing with a bad quarterback and a shaky offense, which is hard to overcome, even for an athlete like Fournette.

Instead, I'm picking Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as my No. 1 choice. He's going to play a vital role in the Carolina offense this year.

The Panthers use a lot of college-type looks in their offense, and that fits McCaffrey's skill set. He can be used as a runner, as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and as a wide receiver. What could push him over the edge for this award is the fact he can be one of the best punt returners in all of football.