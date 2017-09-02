Pros and Cons of Ronda Rousey Becoming a Full-Time WWE Superstar

Pros and Cons of Ronda Rousey Becoming a Full-Time WWE SuperstarSeptember 2, 2017
Speculation Ronda Rousey could join WWE has been a topic of discussion as far back as her appearance at WrestleMania 31.
The idea of the MMA trailblazer becoming a member of the roster has come up again recently because of her attendance at the Mae Young Classic.
It seems like any time Triple H does press for the tournament, her name is brought up. The Game has made it clear he is a huge fan of Rousey and would love to see her step inside the ring.
There's no denying her presence would have its advantages, but that doesn't necessarily mean it would be great for everyone.
This article will examine the pros and cons of Rousey joining WWE as a wrestler.
Pro: Mainstream Media Attention
Rousey is one of the most popular mixed martial artists in the world and a budding star in Hollywood, so anything she does tends to be covered by the press.
She has transcended being an athlete and become a full-fledged celebrity, so if she were to join WWE in any capacity, every media outlet would be talking about
All she did at WrestleMania was throw Triple H, and people were talking about it for months. Could you imagine how long this would be a topic of discussion if she signed a WWE contract?
WWE loves mainstream media attention, but it's not like her celebrity status is the only reason she would be getting an offer. She is an incredible athlete who has shown a great understanding of how to promote herself.
Con: She Might Be a Female Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar had a great run before he left WWE in 2004 to pursue a career in football before he settled on dominating the world of UFC.
When he returned to WWE in 2012, management made him look like an even bigger monster. Sure, he has lost a few matches, but we have only recently started to see WWE book a few of its other Superstars as threats to his Universal Championship reign.
If Rousey became a WWE Superstar, officials might be tempted to book her in a similar way, and that would be horrible for all the other women in the company.
Superstars like Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte and Becky Lynch have worked hard to be taken seriously as pro wrestlers, and having someone come in and be booked as an unstoppable force despite having no previous wrestling experience would undo some of those efforts.
Rousey would obviously need to be portrayed as a threat because of her MMA skills, but that shouldn't come at the expense of the women who have been working for years to make sure their division is properly respected.
Pro: A Different Kind of Superstar
The women's division has many different kinds of wrestlers. Nia Jax is the powerhouse, Mickie James is the veteran, Bayley is the kid-friendly babyface, Lynch and Charlotte are the technicians, Bliss and Naomi are the flashy trash-talkers and Sasha Banks is a risk-taker.
One thing WWE doesn't have on the main roster is a woman with an MMA-based gimmick. Rousey could fill this role perfectly if she proved to be a good hand in the ring.
If WWE books her on the same level as the rest of the roster, Rousey's skills as a fighter could help create the kind of matches we have only seen from the men's division up to this point.
Guys like Lesnar, Aleister Black and Hideo Itami have relied heavily on their convincing striking and submission skills. Having a woman with this same skill set could only help in the long run.
Con: She Might Hurt the Chances of Other Similar Wrestlers
While we might not have a woman on the main roster with Rousey's martial arts ability, there are a few women who are trying to get there with those skills.
Sonya Deville, whom fans will remember as Daria Berenato from the last season of Tough Enough, has been working hard to establish herself as this kind of character.
Her MMA experience puts her in the same category as Rousey, and having someone with the former UFC bantamweight champion's popularity brought in might delay Deville's push.
Some might think Asuka falls into this category, but she is a completely different kind of character. The Japanese is a charismatic performer who incorporates martial arts into her matches, but she doesn't rely on it to define who she is.
Then there's Shayna Baszler. She is a member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA, like Rousey, and a competitor in the Mae Young Classic.
Rousey's arrival in would overshadow Baszler because of the level of press she would get. Baszler has been trying to establish herself in the wrestling world for the past two years, and she deserves a chance to shine on her own.
If Rousey were interested in a WWE career, there's a good chance she would succeed, but it wouldn't be sunshine and rainbows for everyone.