Ezekiel Elliott Says He Likes to Party, Did Drugs at Ohio State in Transcript

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As part of Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing for his six-game suspension this week, the Dallas Cowboys running back said he has taken drugs in the past.

According to arbitration transcripts released on Friday (via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), during an exchange with NFL lawyer Daniel Nash, Elliott said "I do like to party" and he liked to do drugs in college at Ohio State.

On Sept. 7, 2016, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram obtained court documents revealing a text exchange between Elliott and ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, who accused him of domestic violence, in which he appeared nervous about an upcoming drug test.



"I know you're stressed out, if you need me call me," Thompson texted Elliott. "Just do everything you can to pass your drug test tomorrow. You’ll be okay. I’m here for you."

Elliott later responded by texting he was "gonna pass," and added he was "about to live in this sauna the next 24 hours."

Davison noted Elliott hasn't been suspended by the NFL for a failed drug test, but "a failed drug test is not required for the NFL to put a player into the intervention stage of the league’s substance abuse program under the collective bargaining agreement."

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy after Thompson accused him of domestic violence in July 2016.

The NFL Players Association filed an appeal on behalf of Elliott on Aug. 15. His initial hearing to have the suspension reduced or dismissed began on Tuesday.