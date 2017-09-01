    Sue Bird Passes Ticha Penicheiro as WNBA's All-Time Assist Leader

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 27: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm passes the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game on August 27, 2017 at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Brashear/NBAE via Getty Images)
    NBA Photos/Getty Images

    Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird made history on Friday night, moving into first place on the WNBA's career assists list.

    Per ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Bird recorded career assist 2,600 during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Washington Mystics

    Ticha Penicheiro, who played 15 seasons in the WNBA, previously held the record with 2,599 assists as a member of the Sacramento Monarchs, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky

    Bird entered Friday's game needing three assists to pass Penicheiro. She found Carolyn Swords at the basket for an easy layup with 3:37 left in the first quarter to rewrite the history books. 

    Penicheiro congratulated Bird for passing her record with a post on Instagram:

    Now in her 15th WNBA season, Bird has been one of the best players in league history. She has won two WNBA titles in 2004 and 2010, played in 10 All-Star games, has led the WNBA in assists three times and was named one of the 15-best players in WNBA history in 2011. 

    At 36 years old, Bird shows no signs of slowing down. She entered play on Friday averaging 10.3 points and 6.4 assists in 29 games. 

