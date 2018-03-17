Matt Barkley Signs 2-Year Contract with Bengals After 1 Season with Cardinals

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have agreed to a deal with free-agent quarterback Matt Barkley on Saturday.

The Bengals inked Andy Dalton's projected new backup quarterback to a two-year contract, filling the void left after previous Bengals backup A.J. McCarron joined Buffalo Bills earlier in free agency.

Now in his sixth NFL season, Barkley has bounced around after having stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Barkley signed with the Cardinals last November after Drew Stanton was injured, though he didn't appear in a game.

Despite being unable to stick in a single destination for long, Barkley did show some promise when he was the Bears' starting quarterback for six games in 2016.

Per Pro Football Focus, Barkley ranked second among all quarterbacks in average depth per target with the Bears.

Barkley's overall numbers with the Bears in 2016 left something to be desired. He finished with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions, so cutting down on the turnovers has to be a point of emphasis heading into this next chapter of his career.

At 27 years old, Barkley is no longer able to get by on his potential. He's been given multiple chances to prove himself at least as a viable backup, but he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunity.

The Bengals are giving Barkley another chance to show off his skills. He's accustomed to coming off the bench if his number gets called, so given the low cost, there is really no downside for the Bengals at this point.