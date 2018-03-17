Matt Barkley Signs 2-Year Contract with Bengals After 1 Season with Cardinals

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Matt Barkley #7 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a preseason game on August 11, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have agreed to a deal with free-agent quarterback Matt Barkley on Saturday.

The Bengals inked Andy Dalton's projected new backup quarterback to a two-year contract, filling the void left after previous Bengals backup A.J. McCarron joined Buffalo Bills earlier in free agency. 

Now in his sixth NFL season, Barkley has bounced around after having stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers

Barkley signed with the Cardinals last November after Drew Stanton was injured, though he didn't appear in a game. 

Despite being unable to stick in a single destination for long, Barkley did show some promise when he was the Bears' starting quarterback for six games in 2016. 

Per Pro Football Focus, Barkley ranked second among all quarterbacks in average depth per target with the Bears.

Barkley's overall numbers with the Bears in 2016 left something to be desired. He finished with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions, so cutting down on the turnovers has to be a point of emphasis heading into this next chapter of his career. 

At 27 years old, Barkley is no longer able to get by on his potential. He's been given multiple chances to prove himself at least as a viable backup, but he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunity. 

The Bengals are giving Barkley another chance to show off his skills. He's accustomed to coming off the bench if his number gets called, so given the low cost, there is really no downside for the Bengals at this point.  

Related

    Which NFL Teams Have Done the Best in Free Agency?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which NFL Teams Have Done the Best in Free Agency?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Trade for No. 3 Draft Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets Trade for No. 3 Draft Pick

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Are the Best Free Agents Still Available?

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Who Are the Best Free Agents Still Available?

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report