US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Saturday Draw

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Things are getting very interesting at the 2017 U.S. Open.



On the men's side, just half of the top-10 seeded tennis players remain in the field—including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the two perennial favorites. Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed, Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 7 seed, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the No. 8 seed, all fell in the second round. Marin Cilic, the No. 5 seed, met his end against Diego Schwartzman, the No. 29 seed, on Friday.

The women's bracket isn't any less wonky from the opening week. The first round saw Simona Halep, Johanna Konta and defending champion Angelique Kerber succumb to defeat. They've since been joined in the outgoing pile by Caroline Wozniacki (No. 5 seed) and Svetlana Kuznetsova (No. 8 seed).

Don't be surprised when (not if) more big names meet their fate in the coming days. With 16 spots in Round 4 up for grabs on Saturday, there's bound to be a handful of crowd favorites that don't last past Labor Day Weekend.

To see how things shake out at the USTA Billie Jean King Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, tune into ESPN2 or stream the action through the WatchESPN app starting at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. The Tennis Channel will have recaps of Friday's matches during its preview show on Saturday morning and full replays of Day 6 starting at 11 p.m. ET on September 2.

Check the U.S. Open's official website for the complete schedule.

Andres Kudacki

Tennis fans won't have to wait long for some of the top remaining players to hit the courts in New York City.

At 11 a.m. ET, Karolina Pliskova, the No. 1 seed on the women's side, will return to the main stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium to take on No. 27 seed Shuai Zhang. In Round 2, the 25-year-old Pliskova survived a rough first set to beat Cincinnati native Nicole Gibbs in three.

"I thought since we played two times, we practiced, saw a few of her matches, that she was going to be more defending," Pliskova said, per the New York Post's Alex Squadron. "She really was going for her shots. All credit to her."

Zhang made quick work of Risa Ozaki in the round of 64 but will have her hands full with Pliskova en route to the round of 16. Pliskova is 4-0 all time against Zhang, with just one set loss out of nine.

Among the remaining men, No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem will start things off at 11 a.m. ET against No. 30 seed Adrian Mannarino at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Thiem—the highest-ranked player left on the board whose first name doesn't start with "R"—took down American teenager Taylor Fritz in four sets on Thursday.

Thiem, 23, will be looking for his sixth win in as many tries against the 29-year-old Mannarino. A victory for Thiem over his French foe would also put the young Austrian into the round of 16 at the U.S. Open for the third time in his professional career.

Adam Hunger

Those two will be succeeded on the court by one of the great stories in tennis this year. Jelena Ostapenko, the 20-year-old Latvian who outlasted Halep to win the 2017 French Open, will look to continue her year of Grand Slam success against fellow 20-year-old Daria Kasatkina. They've split their two prior meetings, but only Ostapenko has played past the third round of a tennis major.

Neither Federer nor Nadal will get the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but both will feature prominently into the proceedings.

Nadal, the No. 1 seed on the men's side, will finish off the early session opposite Leonard Mayer. The two-time U.S. Open champion enters with an unblemished record against Mayer (3-0), just as he did in his previous two matches at this tournament.

Federer will open the night session. After a hard-fought (but hardly artful) first-round win over American teenager Frances Tiafoe, Federer went to the courts in Central Park to perk up his game.

Did the extra practice work? Federer needed another five sets to dispatch Mikhail Youzhny in the round of 64, but he's still alive. Certainly enough so to see to his 13th matchup with Feliciano Lopez, in search of a matching 13-0 record against the Spaniard.

The winner will take on whoever advances between Philipp Kohlschreiber, the No. 33 seed, and John Millman. For what it's worth, that pair is a combined 0-12 opposite Federer, including Kohlschreiber's 11 losses.