Tramaine Brock Reportedly Traded to Vikings; Seahawks Receive Draft Pick

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly acquiring cornerback Tramaine Brock from the Seattle Seahawks in an attempt to boost their secondary.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Seahawks and Vikings were finalizing a deal that would send Brock to Minnesota.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Seahawks will receive a seventh-round pick from the Vikings for Brock.

Also on Friday, the Seahawks announced they were able to unload wide receiver Jermaine Kearse's contract along with a second-round pick and a seventh-rounder in a trade with the New York Jets for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and a seventh-round pick.

According to Rapoport, the moves suggest the Seahawks will keep cornerback Jeremy Lane at his $4 million price tag in 2017.

Citing Pro Football Focus stats, Garafolo noted the Vikings now have two of the NFL's top three cornerbacks in terms of snaps played last season. Brock and Xavier Rhodes each played at least 750 snaps in 2016.

Brock signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in August after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. He was expected to compete for Seattle's No. 2 cornerback, playing opposite Richard Sherman.

The Vikings had one of the NFL's best pass defenses last season, finishing third in yards allowed and sixth in opponent completion percentage. The addition of Brock gives them another proven starting cornerback to help them make a playoff push in the NFC North.