Clayton Kershaw, Andre Ethier Reinstated from DL by Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that they have reinstated starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and outfielder Andre Ethier from the disabled list.

Kershaw was placed on the 10-day disabled list in late July with a back injury, while Ethier has yet to make his 2017 debut because of a herniated disc.

Kershaw, who boasts a league-best 2.04 ERA and 7.00 strikeout-to-walk rate, will return to the mound Friday night at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.

According to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Thursday that Kershaw will be on a "loose" 75-pitch limit when he takes the hill for the first time since July 23.

Ethier won't provide the Dodgers the same boost upon arrival, but Friday's clearance to return to The Show has been a long time coming.

As if neck troubles weren't bad enough, Ethier was limited to 16 games last season because of a fractured tibia.

Based on that injury history, Ethier should be brought along slowly. However, having his seasoned bat back on the bench will give Roberts some additional peace of mind as the Dodgers intensify their push for the National League pennant.