Brock Osweiler Reportedly to Sign with Broncos After Release from Browns

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Quarterback Brock Osweiler has reportedly found his new team—and it just happens to be his old one.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Denver Broncos will sign Osweiler on Saturday.

This comes after Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported Friday that the Cleveland Browns released Osweiler following the conclusion of the preseason. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted the Browns attempted to trade the quarterback "within minutes of acquiring him in March" but couldn't find a suitor "even with [a] slash of [his] $16 [million] salary."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Browns will still be on the hook for the majority of that $16 million, "minus the minimum salary the #Broncos are expected to pay him." However, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted there are "still details to work out" between the sides before a deal is completed.

Cleveland named rookie DeShone Kizer its Week 1 starter shortly before it released Osweiler in what has been a busy stretch of movement for the signal-caller.

The Houston Texans signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal before the 2016 campaign but traded him—along with a second-round pick—to the Browns before the 2017 season.

Despite the hefty contract Houston signed the Arizona State product to in 2016, Osweiler is yet to perform like a franchise quarterback. The Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft, but he didn't see significant action until 2015 when he threw for 1,967 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games.

That earned him the contract, but he tossed 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions last year as Houston's primary starter, failing to give the team a dynamic quarterback to pair with its impressive defense.

He is still only 26 years old and now has another chance to establish himself. His recent play suggests he won't deliver, but Denver at least landed additional quarterback depth and someone with postseason experience.

Osweiler played two playoff games for the Texans at the conclusion of the 2016 season and saw consistent time in pressure-packed games as the team proceeded to win the AFC South title.

Even with his recent struggles, Osweiler's new team would love to see him win another division title following this signing.