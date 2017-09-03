Hungary vs. Portugal: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal continue their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to the Groupama Arena, Budapest, where they will face Hungary on Sunday.

The European champions go into the game currently second in Group B, three points behind leaders Switzerland.

The hosts, meanwhile, are just a place behind in third but eight points behind Sunday's opponents. Their hopes of qualification are, therefore, exceedingly slim having suffered three defeats in their opening seven games.

Per beIN Sports, Portugal coach Fernando Santos remains confident his in-form side, who beat Faroe Islands 5-1 last time out, will qualify, despite still sitting second in the group with just three games left.

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Groupama Arena, Budapest

TV Info: ITV4 (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live stream: ITV Player (UK), Fox Sports Go, Fox Soccer Match Pass, fuboTV (US)

Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo may still be serving a domestic ban, but he showed he is bang in form with a hat-trick in the demolition of the Faroes.

The goals also saw him achieve yet another landmark in his international career, as he moved past Brazil legend Pele in the all-time top scorers' list, per Squawka:

Ronaldo should start against Hungary, and on current form, he will take some stopping with Portugal in need of a win to keep in touch with Switzerland at the top of the table.

The Real Madrid star will also need no reminding that he scored twice against Hungary back in March, as Portugal ran out 3-0 winners in Lisbon, with Andre Silva also on target.

Hungary are coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Latvia, which restored some morale following their embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Andorra in June, the minnows' first competitive win since 2004, per ESPN.

The hosts have never beaten Portugal and will need to be at their best defensively to get anything out of the game, with Sunday's visitors' having rattled in 27 goals in just seven games.