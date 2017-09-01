Derek Norris Suspended for Rest of 2017 for Violating Domestic Violence Policy

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Friday free-agent catcher Derek Norris will not be eligible to play again in 2017 based on the results of its investigation under the Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

Norris, who has been placed on MLB's restricted list, will be eligible to sign with a team once the 2017 postseason has concluded, according to a memo relayed by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

USA Today's Scott Gleeson reported June 7 that MLB was investigating abuse allegations against Norris after his ex-fiancee, Kristen Eck, wrote in an Instagram post she was "physically and emotionally abused" by "the man I thought I was going to marry."



Norris later denied the allegations.

"First, I want to be absolutely clear that abuse of any form, is completely unacceptable," he said in June, per Gleeson. "Allegations regarding this issue are a very serious matter and should not be taken lightly under any circumstances. That being said, in this circumstance, the comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth. I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life."

The Tampa Bay Rays released Norris on June 27 after he cleared waivers.