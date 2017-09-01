    CB Justin Coleman Reportedly Traded to Seahawks; Patriots Receive Draft Pick

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Justin Coleman #22 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots have traded cornerback Justin Coleman to the Seattle Seahawks for a late-round draft pick, ESPN's Field Yates and Mike Reiss reported Friday.

    Coleman spent the past two seasons with the Pats, appearing in 20 games and making three starts during that time.

    Coleman went undrafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2015. After short stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Patriots, he signed to the Seahawks' practice squad that September.

    New England signed him off Seattle's practice squad just a few days later, however, and he went on to provide the Patriots with secondary depth for two seasons.

    In 2016, Coleman appeared in 10 games and registered eight tackles along with three passes defended for New England.

    The Pats' decision to trade Coleman came on the same day that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Patriots corner Cyrus Jones will miss the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus.

    With both Coleman and Jones out of the picture, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones and undrafted rookie Kenny Moore are among the depth options behind starters Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler.

    In Seattle, Coleman will slide into a reserve role behind the likes of Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane alongside Neiko Thorpe and third-round rookie Shaquill Griffin.

    Rapoport noted Thursday that Seattle has made Lane available via trade, meaning Coleman could take on an even bigger responsibility if Lane is dealt.

