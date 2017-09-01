US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Venus Williams Advances, Marin Cilic Upset

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Diego Schwartzman were among the notable names to advance in the 2017 US Open during early play Friday as the third round continued from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Meanwhile, big-hitting American John Isner and the polarizing Maria Sharapova, who's playing her first Grand Slam tournament since serving a 15-month suspension for a failed drug test, will headline the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Check out the complete list of results from Friday's action in the season's final major, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the top storylines. All match statistics are courtesy of the event's official website.

Women's Results

(3) Garbine Muguruza d. (31) Magdalena Rybarikova; 6-1, 6-1

(9) Venus Williams d. Maria Sakkari; 6-3, 6-4

(13) Petra Kvitova d. (18) Caroline Garcia; 6-0, 6-4

(16) Anastasija Sevastova vs. Donna Vekic

(30) Julia Goerges d. Aleksandra Krunic; 6-3, 6-3

Maria Sharapova vs. Sofia Kenin

Sloane Stephens d. Ashleigh Barty; 6-2, 6-4

Carla Suarez Navarro d. Ekaterina Makarova; 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Men's Results

(29) Diego Schwartzman d. (5) Marin Cilic; 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4

(10) John Isner vs. (23) Mischa Zverev

(12) Pablo Carreno Busta d. Nicolas Mahut; 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

(16) Lucas Pouille d. Mikhail Kukushkin; 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(17) Sam Querrey vs. Radu Albot

(28) Kevin Anderson d. Borna Coric; 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Denis Shapovalov d. Kyle Edmund; 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 (ret.)

Paolo Lorenzi d. Thomas Fabbiano; 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Day 5 Recap

Schwartzman took advantage of a poor serving day from Cilic to make the No. 5 seed the latest high-profile player on the men's side to suffer an early upset. He joins a list that already includes Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The scrappy 25-year-old Argentine finished the match with just 30 winners compared to 48 unforced errors, but he came up in the clutch when it mattered. He converted nine of this 20 break-point opportunities to pull away after dropping the first set.

Cilic never found his rhythm from the service line. Only 55 percent of his first serves were successful and he won 32 percent of points off his second serve, which is always a problematic combination. Add in 80 unforced errors and he basically played himself right out of the tournament.

ESPN's Trey Wingo pointed out the massive height disparity in the upset:

Schwartzman commented on that afterward, per Kamakshi Tandon of Tennis.com:

Meanwhile, the Sloane Stephens Resurgence Tour cleared another key hurdle as she reached the fourth round of a major for the first time since the 2015 French Open with her victory over Ashleigh Barty. She's dropped just one set through three rounds.

It wasn't the most clinic performance for the 24-year-old American, who finished with three more errors (21) than errors (18) and just a single ace. But her return game was strong, winning six of her nine break points, the latest positive sign as she works back to full strength following January foot surgery.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times provided his thoughts on Stephens' latest win:

Fellow American star Venus Williams also rolled through to Round 4. The seven-time Grand Slam champion survived a three-set scare in her opening match, but she's bounced back with two consecutive straight-set victories, the latest coming Friday against Maria Sakkari.

She'll need to improve her form if she wants to capture her first major title since 2008, though. Williams struggled with both her serve (eight double faults and no aces) as well as he groundstrokes (24 unforced errors and 10 winners) but won 50 percent of points on the return to move through.

US Open Tennis‏ highlighted match point:

Williams had another reason to celebrate Friday, too. Nicole Bitette of the New York Daily News noted her sister, Serena Williams, gave birth to a baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

"Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe," new aunt Venus told ESPN before her win.