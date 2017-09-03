France vs. Luxembourg: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France are likely to strengthen their grip on top spot in Group A when they host Luxembourg in a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse on Sunday.

Les Bleus were big winners last time out, beating the Netherlands 4-0 on Thursday. Thomas Lemar was one of the stars of the show, despite being embroiled in intense transfer speculation during deadline day of the English summer window.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and live-streaming details:

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football, Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: Sky Go, fuboTV, Fox Sports Go



France were irresistible against the Netherlands, thanks largely to their young stars. Among them, Lemar scored twice, even though he was at the centre of a transfer saga involving the Premier League.

Arsenal had bid £92 million for the 21-year-old winger, per Sami Mokbel of MailOnline. Gunners manager Arsene Wenger told beIN Sports (h/t Goal's Oli Platt) how Lemar opted to stay with Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco.

Being the target of a Premier League club on the same day he was representing his country proved no distraction for Lemar. Instead, he scored twice and ran the show for France.

Lemar's now-former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe also scored, on the same day he completed an expensive loan switch to Paris Saint-Germain. Still just 18, Mbappe may have played his way into a start for Les Bleus after beginning on the bench against the Netherlands.

It will be interesting to see how many changes France manager Didier Deschamps makes. He could even offer a start to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Deschamps can be confident, especially after his team won the first meeting 3-1 in Luxembourg back in March. Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz will have to hope his side isn't overrun early, otherwise France could run riot and create a huge margin of victory.

Prediction: France 5-0 Luxembourg