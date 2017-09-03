    France vs. Luxembourg: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 31: Thomas Lemar of France celebrates his second goal with Kylian Mbappe during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between France and the Netherlands at Stade de France on August 31, 2017 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    France are likely to strengthen their grip on top spot in Group A when they host Luxembourg in a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse on Sunday.

    Les Bleus were big winners last time out, beating the Netherlands 4-0 on Thursday. Thomas Lemar was one of the stars of the show, despite being embroiled in intense transfer speculation during deadline day of the English summer window.

    Before a preview, here are the schedule and live-streaming details:

        

    Date: Sunday, September 3

    Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    TV Info: Sky Sports Football, Fox Soccer Plus

    Live Stream: Sky GofuboTVFox Sports Go

    France were irresistible against the Netherlands, thanks largely to their young stars. Among them, Lemar scored twice, even though he was at the centre of a transfer saga involving the Premier League.

    Lemar turned down Arsenal on the same night he bagged a brace for his country.
    Lemar turned down Arsenal on the same night he bagged a brace for his country.VI-Images/Getty Images

    Arsenal had bid £92 million for the 21-year-old winger, per Sami Mokbel of MailOnline. Gunners manager Arsene Wenger told beIN Sports (h/t Goal's Oli Platt) how Lemar opted to stay with Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco.

    Being the target of a Premier League club on the same day he was representing his country proved no distraction for Lemar. Instead, he scored twice and ran the show for France.

    Lemar's now-former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe also scored, on the same day he completed an expensive loan switch to Paris Saint-Germain. Still just 18, Mbappe may have played his way into a start for Les Bleus after beginning on the bench against the Netherlands.

    It will be interesting to see how many changes France manager Didier Deschamps makes. He could even offer a start to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

    Mbappe and Lemar are becoming the leading lights for France.
    Mbappe and Lemar are becoming the leading lights for France.Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Deschamps can be confident, especially after his team won the first meeting 3-1 in Luxembourg back in March. Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz will have to hope his side isn't overrun early, otherwise France could run riot and create a huge margin of victory.

    Prediction: France 5-0 Luxembourg

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ozil Blasts Arsenal Critics 😡

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Petit Lays into Arsenal 'Babies'

      Steve Stammers
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Atletico Want Costa to End Chelsea Exile

      Adam Crafton for the Daily Mail
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea May Sue Costa

      Colin Mafham
      via Express.co.uk