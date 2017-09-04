Monday Morning Digest: Flurry of Moves Boost Some Teams, While Others Flounder

10 of 10

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Let's wrap the final Digest of the endless preseason by surveying the field, grouping the contenders (real and wannabe) by category, and getting real about each team’s Super Bowl chances.

Favorite: New England Patriots

It’s impossible to argue that the Patriots won’t reach the Super Bowl, without either resorting to classical Greek rhetoric (All men are mortal. Tom Brady is a man. Therefore...) or shifting nervously in your seat like a drunk trying to bluff at poker.

Top Challengers

Green Bay Packers

From signing a real-live free agent in March (Martellus Bennett) to adding Ahmad Brooks during this past week’s sidewalk sale, this year’s Packers look more aggressive than the stay-the-course playoff also-rans of the past.

Dallas Cowboys

The offense is already humming. The defense is searching for 11 healthy, non-suspended bodies. The fate of the Cowboys as Super Bowl contenders rests on Ezekiel Elliott’s spin on the NFL’s Wheel of Morality. But the Cowboys should cruise to the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

There’s only one team that’s not laying down and waiting for the Patriots to run over them. The Steelers traded for tight end Vance McDonald and signed Joe Haden this week, adding depth, experience and playmaking on both sides of the ball. None of it is enough to overcome the Patriots. But someone has to play them in the AFC championship game.

Dark Horses

The Cardinals are lying in wait in a winnable division with a veteran quarterback, lots of weapons and a swarming defense. The Chiefs were buyers during last week’s August Tanking Team Flea Market. But they still look like their one-and-done Wild Card selves. The Chargers are just good enough to be pesky victims of circumstance (injuries, relocation, a schedule full of early East Coast games). The Titans were early-camp darlings but ended the preseason looking flat and listless.

All Offense, Not Enough Defense

The Falcons still have not quite sorted out their secondary. The Raiders don’t have a secondary to sort out. The Saints defense has looked darn good in the preseason, but it takes more than a few exhibitions to knock them off this list after four years of losses by 45-32 and 41-38 final scores.

All Defense, Not Enough Offense

This is the Ravens’ permanent address. The Broncos and Texans have been subletting since they started just defaulting to starting quarterbacks.

Everything but the Blocking

The Seahawks are still conducting their Worst Possible Offensive Line/Best Possible Rest of Roster experiment. The Giants will try to beat them at their own game this year. The Vikings, Panthers and Lions all tried to improve their offensive lines by overpaying for each other’s linemen; the results (particularly in Minnesota) were evident in the preseason. The Bengals preseason highlight was Kevin Huber executing Harlem Globetrotter moves just to get a punt off, which is hardly an endorsement of their rebuilt offensive-line depth chart.