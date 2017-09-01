Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Renegotiate Contract

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly renegotiated wide receiver Doug Baldwin's contract and now have more cap space in 2017.

On Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reported the Seahawks converted $6.975 million of his $7.75 million in base salary into a signing bonus. The move freed $5.2 million in cap space for the 2017 campaign.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted the move meant the Seahawks were "pushing the rest of the money onto the cap in the three years left on Baldwin's contract." Alper also speculated the Seahawks freed the cap space for this season to potentially make room for a trade acquisition once rosters are finalized before the season starts.

When asked why there aren't more of these types of moves around the league, Yates pointed out pushing the money onto future years eventually "catches up to teams."

In terms of on-field production, Baldwin is coming off the best two individual seasons of his career. He tallied 78 catches for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015 and followed up with 94 catches for 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

He will start his quest for a third straight 1,000-yard season Sept. 10 when the Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in their opener.