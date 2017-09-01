    Ty Sambrailo Reportedly Traded to Falcons; Broncos Receive 5th-Round Draft Pick

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Ty Sambrailo #74 of the Denver Broncos waits on the field before the start of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
    Scott Halleran/Getty Images

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Denver Broncos traded offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

    In two seasons with the Broncos, Sambrailo played in 13 games and made seven starts at offensive tackle.

    Denver selected Sambrailo with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Colorado State.

    He was a reserve on the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie two seasons ago and remained largely in a backup role in 2016.

    Prior to the trade, Sambrailo was set to potentially serve as a backup swing tackle to rookie Garett Bolles and Menelik Watson.

    In an effort to increase Sambrailo's versatility, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph recently discussed giving him some work at center as well, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

    Despite that, Denver traded him to an Atlanta team that enjoyed a great deal of continuity along the offensive line last season, as the Falcons' five starters played all 16 regular-season games together.

    Since the depth behind left tackle Jake Matthews and right tackle Ryan Schraeder is questionable, however, bringing in Sambrailo provides some insurance.

    He stands to potentially become Atlanta's top backup at offensive tackle with Austin Pasztor, Andreas Knappe and Daniel Brunskill also in the mix.

