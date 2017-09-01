Cyrus Jones Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Partially Torn Meniscus

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones will miss the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus.

Jones left the Pats' preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday in the second quarter after his right leg buckled without contact.

The 23-year-old Jones appeared in 10 games as a rookie last season after New England selected him with the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama.

Jones made seven tackles on defense and special teams while averaging 4.2 yards on 11 punt returns and 22.5 yards on eight kick returns.

With wide receiver Julian Edelman out for the season, Jones was expected to be the Pats' primary punt returner.

He was also tabbed to provide cornerback depth behind the likes of Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe.

Jones' injury should provide more opportunities for Justin Coleman and Jonathan Jones at corner, while veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola may be tasked with assuming the punt return role.