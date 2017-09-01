Iman Shumpert Says No Hard Feelings for Kyrie Irving After Trade to Celtics

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert said there's no hard feelings toward former teammate Kyrie Irving following his blockbuster trade to the Boston Celtics, which saw the Cavs receive Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and draft picks.

On Friday, TMZ Sports relayed comments from Shumpert about the high-profile swap. He said his message to Thomas, the biggest chip in the return package, is to "Get your work shoes on" and noted he had no problem with Irving's exit from Cleveland.

"Nah, that's my bro," he said. "This a business, dog. This all a business. I used to do the, you know, super loyalty, all [that], it's a business at the end of the day. You can't get mad when things...don't go how you want it to go cause it's in your heart. It's just a business."

