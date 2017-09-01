    Jason Terry: 'Brink's Truck Will Come Out' for Isaiah Thomas Cavaliers Contract

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during a time-out against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Longtime NBA guard Jason Terry said he's confident Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas is healthy amid questions about the new Cavs star's hip following a trade from the Boston Celtics, and predicted his play during the 2017-18 season will yield a lucrative new contract.

    On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Terry, a free agent who's close friends with the two-time All-Star selection who headed to Cleveland as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade.

    "The Brink's truck will come out," he said about Thomas' next contract negotiation.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie: Haven't Spoken to LeBron Post-Trade

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Answering the Internet's Biggest Kyrie Questions

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Thomas May Be Out Until All-Star Break

      Marcel Mutoni
      via SLAMonline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Shumpert on Playing C's: I Know All Kyrie's Moves!

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report