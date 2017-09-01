Jason Terry: 'Brink's Truck Will Come Out' for Isaiah Thomas Cavaliers Contract

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Longtime NBA guard Jason Terry said he's confident Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas is healthy amid questions about the new Cavs star's hip following a trade from the Boston Celtics, and predicted his play during the 2017-18 season will yield a lucrative new contract.

On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Terry, a free agent who's close friends with the two-time All-Star selection who headed to Cleveland as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade.

"The Brink's truck will come out," he said about Thomas' next contract negotiation.

