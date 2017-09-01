    Madonna's 11-Year-Old Son David Banda Joins Benfica Youth Academy

    US pop star Madonna (L) rests her head on the shoulder of her adopted son David Banda during the opening ceremony of the Mercy James Children's Hospital at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on July 11, 2017. Madonna on July 11 took her four adopted Malawian children back to their home country for the opening of a paediatric hospital wing that her charity has built. / AFP PHOTO / AMOS GUMULIRA (Photo credit should read AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty Images)
    AMOS GUMULIRA/Getty Images

    Music icon Madonna has reportedly moved to Lisbon after her adopted 11-year-old son David Banda joined Benfica's youth academy.

    According to Nadia Khomami at the Guardian (h/t Correio da Manha), Banda joined the team in the spring and will remain with the club's academy "until starting at a French high school in Lisbon."

    Per the report, Madonna adopted Banda from Malawi in 2006, and he is one of four children the singer has adopted from the African nation.

    Madonna has been happy to share images of her son's football progress, as can be seen from her Instagram account:

    Banda is now reportedly living at Benfica's youth academy in Seixal, a suburb of Lisbon, while Madonna is living nearby. 

    Benfica are the reigning Portuguese champions having claimed the title back in May, the victory making it four consecutive titles, the first time the club have managed the feat in their 113-year history, per Uefa.

