US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule, Start Times for Friday Night Draw

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The U.S Open continues on Friday with the round of 32 which sees players hoping to book their spot in the second week of the tournament, as the competition really begins to hot up.

The men’s draw has already seen plenty of big names drop out with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios the latest names to fall, all surprisingly beaten in the round of 64.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer continues to make hard work of the tournament, after being taken to five sets again before prevailing against Mikhail Youzhny, while Rafael Nadal needed four sets to see off Taro Daniel on Thursday.

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

ESPN will televise the late afternoon matches and will continue its broadcast through 6 p.m. ET before ESPN2 takes over, providing coverage through 11 p.m. The Tennis Channel will air a one-hour wrapup program at 11 p.m.

On Friday the home crowd will be able to see Sam Querry in action as he takes on Radu Albot on Louis Armstrong at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The big-serving American is yet to drop a set and looked impressive in his second round win over Dudi Sela as he made it into round three for the first time since 2014, per ATP Media Info:

Along with Querry, John Isner is also in action on Friday night, taking on Mischa Zverev at 7 p.m., the German having been taken to five sets in both of his matches so far.

Zverev could be set for another long match as these two played out a classic at the Australian Open back in January with the German winning 9-7 in the fifth, as noted by Live Tennis:

Over in the women's draw there is also plenty for the home fans to look forward to with Venus Williams taking on Maria Sakkari at 3:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old American has been in good form in Grand Slams this year, as noted by journalist Jose Morgado:

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is also in action, taking on Magdalena Rybarikova at 3:30 pm with Aleksandra Krunic and Julia Gorgess also facing off in the third round.

Wrapping things up will be Maria Sharapova who faces Sofia Kenin at 9:30 p.m., as she continues to chase a second title at Flushing Meadows.

Sharapova has already beaten second-seed Simona Halep and admitted after the match she struggled to get to sleep:

The 30-year-old has been taken to three sets in both of her games so far and may have the home crowd against her, as he plays the 18-year-old American at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here's a look at the schedule of key matches for Friday night (3 p.m. or later), as well as a link to the full Friday schedule (h/t ESPN.com).

Match Time (ET)

Aleksandra Krunic vs. Julia Gorgess (30) 3:00 p.m.

Maria Sakkari vs. Venus Williams (9) 3:30 p.m.

Magdalena Rybarikova (31) vs. Garbine Muguruza (3), 3:30 p.m.

Sam Querry (17) vs. Radu Albot, 5:30 p.m.

Anastasija Sevastova (16) vs Donna Vekic, 6:00 p.m

Mischa Zverev (23) vs. John Isner (10) 7 p.m.

Sofia Kenin vs Maria Sharapova, 9:30 p.m.