Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin Secures 3rd Stage Win in Stage 13

Matteo Trentin won Stage 13 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Friday. Stage 13 took place across the plains from Coin to Tomares, which suited the sprinters.

The victory is the Italian's third stage win, and he sealed it with an impressive sprint finish in an exciting end to the day ahead of Gianni Moscon and Soren Kragh Andersen.

Meanwhile, overall leader Chris Froome also finished strongly to take seventh and remain top of the general classification.

Per Le Gruppetto, here are the full results of today's stage:

The 198.4 kilometres of Stage 13 are more of a flat route, with just one Category 3 climb and finishing with a gentle incline, as shown by CyclingNews.com:

An early attack saw a five-man breakaway, with Alexis Gougeard, Davide Villella, Thomas De Gendt, Arnaud Courteille and Alessandro De Marchi leading the pack in the formative stages.

The group managed to stretch their lead out to four minutes as they headed toward the biggest climb of the stage, heading up to Alto de Ardales.

Villella took the summit point on the climb before drifting away, while Quick-Step Floors dominated the peloton, although they were helped out by Cannondale-Drapac.

Despite the flatter nature of the stage, there was still room for drama, with Bert-Jan Lindeman and Jetse Bol involved in a crash, per Eurosport UK:

With 70 kilometres to go, the lead was less than two minutes. Fifty kilometres later, De Marchi and De Gendt stormed past the breakaway group.

However, De Gendt was then struck down by a cramp, leaving De Marchi alone. Although he held out initially, with six kilometres to go, the pack caught up with him.

With the finish now looming, the sprinters began to get organised, with Bob Jungels and Alexey Lutsenko making their move, but it was Trentin who was strongest.

The Italian took to the front with just a few hundred metres to go and held on impressively to win, with Froome also coming through amongst the leaders to retain the red jersey.