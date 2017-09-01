NFL Says Roger Goodell Knew of Kia Roberts' Recommendation on Ezekiel Elliott

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

An NFL representative denied Friday that Commissioner Roger Goodell was unaware of league director of investigations Kia Roberts' recommendation to not suspend Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to her credibility concerns regarding Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott was suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy in relation to a June 2016 domestic violence allegation.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, it was confirmed Roberts was not present at the June 26 hearing that resulted in Elliott's suspension. The NFL Players Association believes Roberts' recommendation was kept from Goodell, but NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that wasn't the case:

"It's categorically false that the information was kept from the Commission. ... The findings were not based on the testimony of any one witness. It was based on evidence through forensic sources and it was corroborated in the process."

Lockhart also said Roberts' presence at that hearing wasn't necessary since Goodell was already aware of her thoughts.

She did testify at Elliott's appeal hearing, however, since Elliott's team requested she appear.

Per Florio, the NFL's decision to suspend Elliott was based on photographic evidence of Thompson's injuries in conjunction with timestamp data.

Last year, Thompson told police Elliott struck her while they were sitting in a parked vehicle in Columbus, Ohio, according to TMZ.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office did not charge Elliott with a crime, though, after it deemed the information in the case to be "conflicting and inconsistent," per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

On Friday, the NFLPA requested a temporary restraining order blocking any suspensions levied against Elliott should arbiter Harold Henderson uphold the NFL's decision on the basis of the Roberts situation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano.

If Elliott's suspension stands, he will not be able to play until the Cowboys' Week 8 game.

Dallas is currently utilizing a combination of Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman to replace the NFL's reigning rushing champion.