Corey Davis to Play Week 1 vs. Raiders After Hamstring Injury

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

According to Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180 in Nashville, Tennessee, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Thursday that rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will play against the Oakland Raiders in Week 1 of the regular season.

Davis suffered a hamstring injury in early August that caused him to miss Tennessee's entire preseason slate.

The Titans selected Davis with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft after a dominant collegiate career at Western Michigan.

Davis is the all-time FBS career leader in receiving yards with 5,278, registering at least 941 yards in each of his four seasons at WMU.

His senior campaign represented his best performance, as the Chicago native racked up 97 receptions for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns for a Broncos team that went undefeated until losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

After quarterback Marcus Mariota continued to progress last season, the Titans added more weapons to his arsenal.

In addition to drafting Davis, the Titans signed veteran wideout Eric Decker after he was released by the New York Jets.

Tennessee also selected wide receiver Taywan Taylor in the third round of the draft out of Western Kentucky.

It is unclear how much action Davis will see in Week 1 after missing the entire preseason, but if the Titans want to work him in slowly, they have enough depth at the receiver position to get by with Rishard Matthews, Decker, Taylor and Harry Douglas.

Even if Davis isn't a huge part of the game plan in Week 1, his mere presence will force the Raiders to pay attention to him due to his rare blend of size, speed and leaping ability.