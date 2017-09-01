Mesut Ozil Bid Reportedly Prepped by Barcelona Amid Philippe Coutinho Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly make a late move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer market.

While the deadline to make new signings passed for Premier League teams on Thursday night, La Liga sides have until midnight on Friday to make new acquisitions.

According to Cadena Cope (h/t Football Espana), the Blaugrana will use this time to move for Ozil and are ready to offer £55 million for him. It's noted Barcelona are losing hope of securing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho or Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria.

According to the piece, the Blaugrana are now "desperate" to add some creativity to their midfield and will try to prise Ozil away from the Emirates Stadium.

James Olley of the Evening Standard said he'd be surprised to see this one come off:

The former Real Madrid man has just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, so if Barcelona were to offer such a substantial amount, there would a temptation from some at the club to cash in.

However, Arsenal showed a determination to keep their vital man on Thursday. While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made the switch to Liverpool, Alexis Sanchez remains at the Emirates Stadium despite interest from Manchester City. According to Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC, City are "furious" at not getting the move over the line.

While he's not as crucial as the Chilean to the Arsenal cause, Ozil is a key player when the team is performing well.

The midfielder boasts a grace and intelligence that few playmakers can match. The concern for Arsenal fans has always been Ozil's ability to influence matches when things aren't going completely to plan for his team.

It's a trait that has often been used to undermine his obvious talent. Indeed, as noted by journalist James McNicholas, there hasn't been major interest in the 28-year-old despite his contract situation:

Barcelona may see a place for Ozil at the Camp Nou, though, and if he was to make the switch, he'd potentially thrive.

While the German is a passenger out of possession at times, it's rare Barcelona don't boss the ball in a match.

Additionally, the prospect of Ozil linking up with players like Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez is an exciting one.

The Arsenal man has attributes that align well with Barcelona's classic mantras. His passing range is wonderful, while his technical ability and cerebral sharpness is unmatched when he's purring. Ozil would surely be keen to join a club that places an emphasis on that type of football.

Still, with Arsenal unable to bring in a potential replacement, it'd be a massive surprise if the club cashed in. Especially after such a disappointing beginning to the season.