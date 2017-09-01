US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Friday's Draw

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2017 U.S. Open spotlight returns to the lower half of the bracket on Friday as competitors attempt to book a place in the fourth round.

Fifth seed Marin Cilic will be among the main names in the men's draw as he takes on Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, while No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta meets Frenchman Nicolas Mahut.

Garbine Muguruza will have her eyes set on the U.S. Open crown in New York after seeing some of the women's favourites drop out early, and she will face Magdalena Rybarikova for a fourth-round spot on Friday.

Read on for a preview of Friday's matches and detailed information on how to catch up with the entertainment for those unable to watch it live.

Friday's fixtures will be available to viewers in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPN3, with streaming on WatchESPN starting at 11 a.m. ET. The Tennis Channel will be running a preview show between 8 a.m.-11 a.m. ET, along with replays through the days and nights of the tournament.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can catch up on Friday's action beginning at 5 a.m. BST on Eurosport 1 (Sat., Sept. 2), and streaming is available via Eurosport Player.

For the full day's schedule of matches and events, visit the U.S. Open's official website.

Preview

An open bottom half of the men's bracket means it's difficult to predict who will advance to the final, but Cilic—the highest seed in that half—looks likely to be a major favourite.

After beating Germany's Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round, he will face Schwartzman in the morning session, and tennis writer Jose Morgado has predicted a run to the final on September 10 for the Croatian:

Britain's Kyle Edmund is also in action in the opening exchanges on Friday, and his opponent, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, moved into the third round with a convincing 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Another dark horse looking to continue their recent run of form is Borna Coric, who will be hoping to back up a win over fourth-seed Alexander Zverev with victory against Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Surprise exits have been something of a theme at this year's U.S. Open thus far, and the opportunity is there for Muguruza to add the American major to her trophy cabinet after a series of high-profile departures in the women's competition.

Third-round opponent Rybarikova is yet to drop a set in New York so far, but ESPN Stats & Info hinted this may be Muguruza's year after breaking new ground already in the tournament:

Whoever triumphs in that matchup has a difficult fourth-round fixture on their hands, though, with the winner of Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova's meeting up next.

Another big name to keep an eye on will be American great Venus Williams, whom Morgado noted as being in resurgent form this year:

Williams faces Greece's Maria Sakkari and is hoping to make the competition's fourth round for the third year in succession; a home crowd is sure to have its advantages for the 37-year-old.

Sloane Stephens will be another familiar face to the American audience, and the 24-year-old Florida native will meet Australia's Ashleigh Barty as she looks to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the second time in her career.