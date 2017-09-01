Italian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Hamilton Sets Practice Pace, Full Results

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has put Mercedes in the ascendancy ahead of the 2017 Italian Grand Prix after he finished Friday's first practice session fastest with a lap time of one minute, 21.537 seconds.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas made a promising start to his weekend and finished second, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel ended the opening session in third.

The Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Bottas looked impressive during their first venture out ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, one of the most highly anticipated races on the Formula 1 calendar.

Hamilton returned to Monza this week after winning three of the previous five Grands Prix held at the legendary Italian venue, and Friday's early performances suggested he might make it four in the past six.

The official Formula One Twitter account provided a look at the general classification after Friday's opening practice run:

With only seven points distancing Hamilton from standings leader Vettel following Sunday's win at the Belgian Grand Prix, the Briton comes to Italy knowing a sixth win of 2017 will at least pull him level at the top of the points table.

Williams duo Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa made an early bound for the top of the leaderboard, but it wasn't long before Hamilton set the pace with his opening lap, setting a time of 1:23.964 on the softs.

Mercedes swiftly illustrated their dominance, too, as Bottas comfortable held Vettel at bay in second, going more than a second faster than the German, whose Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen lingered in ninth.

Hamilton's change to the supersoft tyres was the move that spurred his pace on to the next level and saw him cut down to a new fastest time, much to the pleasure of his team:

Massa ended up finishing first practice with more laps than any other driver (37), but Bottas wasn't far behind with 31 circuits of his own, maintaining an impressive pace all the while.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen ended up in P5 and P6, respectively, and the latter will have been disappointed to only record 23 laps, the lowest tally of any driver to end first practice in the top 10.

It's already been confirmed McLaren's Fernando Alonso will start Sunday's race last as a result of the 35-place grid penalty Honda incurred due to making more engine changes than they've been allotted for the season.

At least the Spaniard could be somewhat pleased with his own display in first practice, rallying toward the middle of the group and testing out the halo system, per the team's Twitter account:

Monza could only hold back the conditions for so long, however, and the officials ultimately suspended first practice as the rain came down toward the end of the session, resuming after a 10-minute delay.

Hamilton's table-topping time remained the mark to beat, however, and Mercedes' early outing at Monza reaffirmed in a big way the notion they'll be the team to beat this weekend.