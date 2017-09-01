Chicago Cubs: 5 Bold Predictions for the Final Month of the Season

0 of 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After spending much of the first half of the season looking up at the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs are finally gaining separation in the National League Central.

At 73-60 entering play Friday, they're 3.5 games up on Milwaukee. They've won four straight and own the division's best run differential at plus-94.

They're chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals for Senior Circuit supremacy, but the Cubbies appear primed for another October run.

In the meantime, here are five bold predictions for the regular season's final month, based on stats, trends and a dash of gut feeling.

Keep in mind these are bold predictions, not impossible ones, so you won't find anything about reacquiring Aroldis Chapman or turning Steve Bartman into an official ball boy.