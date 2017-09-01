Seahawks Beat Raiders in Preseason Finale Behind Austin Davis' Game-Winning TD

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Oakland Raiders, 17-13, thanks to Austin Davis' touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Before that last touchdown drive by Seattle, the Raiders scored 13 unanswered points to take a three-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.

Davis engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive to give Seattle the lead. Raiders defensive back Chris Humes made a key mistake, as he was called for pass interference after an incomplete pass on a second-down play that gave the Seahawks an automatic first down at Oakland's 16-yard line.

Davis connected with Lawler on the next play for the game-winning score.

Because this was the final preseason tune-up for both teams, most of the regular starters were kept on the sidelines.

The Seahawks gave the starting nod at quarterback to Trevone Boykin. His showing was a mixed bag with 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 13-of-21 passing.

Seattle's offense was more stable and efficient with Davis leading the way. He finished 10-of-16 with 123 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Salk of 710 ESPN Radio thinks Davis showed enough to supplant Boykin on the Seahawks' depth chart:

Raiders backup quarterback EJ Manuel had an efficient game against the Seahawks defense. The former first-round pick went 8-of-12 for 77 yards and showed excellent accuracy on this touchdown pass to Keon Hatcher:

Even without Marshawn Lynch suiting up against his former team, Oakland's rushing attack was on point against Seattle's defense. George Atkinson and John Crockett combined for 122 yards on 26 carries.

As noted by SB Nation's Levi Damien, Atkinson tends to be a shining star for the Raiders during the preseason:

The problem for Atkinson is he's buried on the depth chart behind Lynch, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, so it's hard for the Raiders to carry him on the 53-man roster during the regular season.

One player who doesn't have that problem is linebacker Shilique Calhoun. Entering his second NFL season, the former Michigan State star has had a quiet preseason overall with one total tackle in three games.

With more playing time on Thursday, Calhoun was able to record three tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack.

Outside of Khalil Mack, the Raiders have significant question marks on defense after finishing 20th in points allowed last season. Calhoun's development as a pass-rusher behind Bruce Irvin will help improve the group.

Another Raiders defender who showed a lot of promise this preseason was LaTroy Lewis. Evert Geerlings of the Raiders public relations staff offered Lewis' stats:

The Seahawks and Raiders figure to be two of top Super Bowl contenders this season. Their success will depend on their ability to keep their quarterbacks healthy. The Raiders fell apart at the end of last season when Derek Carr broke his fibula in Week 16.

The Seahawks are still piecing together an offensive line capable of protecting Russell Wilson. But even if the offense struggles because of pass protection, their defense can shoulder a heavy load. A healthy Earl Thomas makes that group one of the NFL's elite units.

The Seahawks get the last laugh in the preseason on Thursday, but the Raiders will be back in the spotlight when the regular season begins next week.