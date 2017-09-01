Addison Russell's MRI Reveals Reaggravation of Foot Injury; Could Miss 3 Weeks

Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs could be without shortstop Addison Russell for another three weeks after he reaggravated his foot injury prior to a rehab appearance on Wednesday.

Per The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma, Russell's MRI showed the 23-year-old suffered a recurrence of plantar fasciitis with an estimated recovery time in the "neighborhood" of three weeks.

The Cubs placed Russell on the 10-day disabled list on Aug. 4 with what the team called a strained right foot.

Russell appeared to be progressing toward a comeback. He made a rehab appearance Monday with Triple-A Iowa, going 1-for-3 with a double, and was originally going to make another start Wednesday before being scratched with pain in his right foot, per MLB.com's Carrie Muskat.

Prior to the foot injury, Russell was also dealing with a shoulder problem this season. Injuries have contributed to his stalled development, as the former first-round pick posted a .241/.305/.417 slash line with 10 home runs in 319 at-bats before going on the DL.

A three-week timeframe would put Russell back on the Cubs' roster around Sept. 22. The regular season ends on Oct. 1, and the Cubs could potentially open the National League Division Series on Oct. 6.