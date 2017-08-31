    Spencer Hawes Reportedly to Be Waived by Bucks Under Stretch Provision

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    Mar 4, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Spencer Hawes (00) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket in the second quarter during the game against the Toronto Raptors at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly will waive Spencer Hawes under the stretch provision Thursday in order to dip below the league's luxury tax apron, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

    NBA.com's David Aldridge first reported the Bucks were likely to waive Hawes before Thursday's stretch provision deadline. 

    Milwaukee will stretch Hawes' $6 million salary for the 2017-18 campaign over the next three seasons since the league's collective bargaining agreement states stretched salaries must stay on a team's cap sheet for "twice the number of years remaining on his contract, plus one."

    The Bucks initially acquired Hawes and Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee in February. 

    While Hibbert was traded to the Denver Nuggets weeks later, Hawes hung around and managed to carve out a small role off head coach Jason Kidd's bench. 

    Over the course of 19 appearances with the Bucks, Hawes averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game. 

    It's hard to envision Hawes—who has played for five teams since the start of the 2013-14 season—garnering more than a veteran minimum flier at this point in the offseason. 

    But with a solid three-point stroke and high-post passing skills, he might be worth a look in training camp by teams in need of additional frontcourt depth. 

