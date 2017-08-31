    Le'Veon Bell Fills Out Application for Dairy Queen Job

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently willing to find other work if he doesn't earn a desired contract following his current holdout. 

    A day after Bell appeared to lash out at teammates via a freestyle posted on social media platforms, the 25-year-old filled out an application for a position at a Dairy Queen. 

    "I'm jobless right now," Bell stated in a video tweeted Thursday. "I've got to get a job." 

    Bell explained his actions via Twitter: 


    There's no word yet on if he landed an interview. 

