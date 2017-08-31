Le'Veon Bell Fills Out Application for Dairy Queen Job

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently willing to find other work if he doesn't earn a desired contract following his current holdout.

A day after Bell appeared to lash out at teammates via a freestyle posted on social media platforms, the 25-year-old filled out an application for a position at a Dairy Queen.

"I'm jobless right now," Bell stated in a video tweeted Thursday. "I've got to get a job."

Bell explained his actions via Twitter:





There's no word yet on if he landed an interview.

[Twitter]