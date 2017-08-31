Le'Veon Bell Fills Out Application for Dairy Queen Job

Le'Veon Bell Fills Out Application for Dairy Queen JobAugust 31, 2017
Mad Rich @MaddRichJr
@L_Bell26 applied full time for @DairyQueen today. https://t.co/AERccAnP7F2017-9-1 03:37:44
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently willing to find other work if he doesn't earn a desired contract following his current holdout.
A day after Bell appeared to lash out at teammates via a freestyle posted on social media platforms, the 25-year-old filled out an application for a position at a Dairy Queen.
"I'm jobless right now," Bell stated in a video tweeted Thursday. "I've got to get a job."
Bell explained his actions via Twitter:
Le'Veon Bell @L_Bell26
aye, I just gotta keep my options open https://t.co/I7n6BSlGvr2017-9-1 03:38:34
There's no word yet on if he landed an interview.
[Twitter]