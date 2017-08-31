    Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Star Reportedly Nixes Move to Astros

    Rob GoldbergAugust 31, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 20: Starting pitcher Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers throws in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a MLB game at Comerica Park on August 20, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Dodgers 6-1. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
    Dave Reginek/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros finally got Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander to sign off on a deal.

    Chris McCosky of the Detroit News first reported Thursday night that the teams were "very close" to a potential deal, waiting only on the player's approval. However, McCosky later said Verlander refused to waive his no-trade clause and the deal was off.

    Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports later reported Verlander was going to the Astros. 

    Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron and possibly Jake Rodgers were expected to be part of the deal if it had gone through, according to McCosky.

    The Astros have the best record in the American League through Thursday's action at 80-53 while the Tigers are just 58-74, but Verlander has spent his entire 13-year career in Detroit.

    He remains under contract for at least two more seasons at $28 million per year, plus a possible vesting option for 2020.

    The 34-year-old is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA in 2017, but he has been on fire since the All-Star break. He has a 5-2 record and 2.41 ERA in 10 starts in the second half of the year, including just four total earned runs over his last three starts (21 innings).

    Houston got a much-needed upgrade to the rotation heading into the postseason, with Verlander and Dallas Keuchel leading the rotation. 

    The team shouldn't have any trouble making the postseason, and their chances of reaching the World Series for the first time since 2005 look a lot better with Verlander in the rotation.

